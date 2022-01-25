Jonathan Rea's name is on the Irish Motorcyclist of the Year award for the ninth time

Jonathan Rea says he is "so motivated" to regain his World Superbike crown after winning the Irish Motorcyclist of the Year award for a record ninth time.

The 34-year-old surpasses the record held by the legendary Joey Dunlop, who was an eight-time winner between 1979 and 2000.

Rea finished second in the 2021 World Superbike Championship after previously winning the title six times in a row.

"I still feel I am right at the peak of my career now," said Rea.

The County Antrim rider was runner-up to Yamaha-mounted Toprak Razgatlioglu last season, trailing the Turkish rider by 13 points, but is determined to come out top dog in the 2022 campaign which starts in Spain in April.

"The hype and background noise around Toprak and Yamaha right now suits us. We can use that as motivation and I'm sure we can put a good season together," stated the Kawasaki Racing Team rider.

"A few of my bogey tracks have been dropped and it's a much more normal season, starting early in the year.

"Our bike will be at least as competitive as last year - we have some new parts to try, mainly on the chassis side, some electronics. I think our learnings from last year will help us.

"I have one more year left with Kawasaki and to win this season is my biggest goal, then look out for another fun opportunity that whets my appetite.

"I'm so motivated to keep riding and I don't think the story is over yet, whether that means staying where I am or going somewhere else.

"The fairytale would be to finish my career at Kawasaki because they have given me so much success but fairytales don't always work out."

Rea's double in Indonesia was not enough to deny Razgatlioglu

Rea's success of recent years is evidenced by the fact that he has collected Irish motorcycling's top awards honour for the seventh time in a row.

As the annual gala evening, backed by Adelaide, was unable to be staged because of the Covid-19 pandemic, Rea received the famous Joey Dunlop trophy at his home in Belfast with the presentation broadcast during a virtual awards ceremony.

"To beat the record set by Joey Dunlop is simply unreal. He was my hero growing up and to think I have now won this award once more than him is hard to believe."

"The Dunlop and Rea families have a great connection as my grandfather was one of the Joey's first sponsors. To this day for me to even be mentioned in the same breath as Joey Dunlop is very humbling, as he was one of the greatest sporting ambassadors this country has ever had."

Kennedy and Seeley among other award winners

Five other awards were presented during the virtual awards, including Dubliner Jack Kennedy being named Short Circuit Rider of the Year on UK circuits for landing a third British Supersport championship.

Alastair Seeley won the Short Circuit Rider of the Year award on Irish circuits for his double championship success, which included an unbeaten run in the Ulster Superbike series.

Teenager Cameron Dawson was presented with the Young Rider of the Year. He had a superb season producing seven race wins on his way to being crowned British Junior Supersport champion.

Renowned Irish commentator George McCann, pictured with multiple Irish national race winner Ryan Farquhar

The Ireland team of Dean Dillon, Justin Reid and Mark McLernon won the Off Road Award for their historic performance at the Quadcross of Nations in France. The trio finished ahead of the other 14 countries to win the prestigious event for the first time.

Hitachi KTM fuelled by Milwaukee won the team award for their triumph in the British MX 2 Championship. Led by team principle Roger Magee, it was the Northern Ireland team's 13th British motocross championship win since 2008.

Renowned Irish road racing commentator George McCann was posthumously named as the Services to Sport recipient. Known as the voice of Irish national road racing he passed away last year following illness.