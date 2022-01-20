Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Simi Singh impressed with both bat and ball for Ireland in 2021

Ireland's big-hitting opener Paul Stirling and all-rounder Simi Singh have been included in the ICC Men's ODI Team of the Year for 2021.

Stirling was the highest run-scorer in ODIs in 2021 with 705 runs at an impressive average of 79.66.

Singh's off-break bowling saw him pick up 19 wickets at 20.15 while he contributed 280 runs at 46.66.

"It's great to be recognised at the highest level and to be named among the top players in the world," he said.

No players from England, India or Australia made the team.

Barbar Azam captains the side and is joined by Pakistan team-mate Fakhar Zaman, while Bangladesh trio Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim and Mustafizur Rahman are included.

South Africa pair Janneman Malan and Rassie van der Dussen feature in the side, which is completed by Sri Lanka duo Wanindu Hasaranga and Dushmantha Chameera.

Paul Stirling scored three centuries and two half-centuries in an outstanding 12 months

"It's a nice way to close the chapter on 2021 being named in this team of the year," said Stirling.

"You are always looking to improve as an international sportsman so to have probably my most successful year in an Ireland shirt to date was extremely satisfying and gives me a benchmark to try and surpass in years to come."

Stirling is also in the running for ICC Men's ODI Player of the Year along with Malan, Azam and Al Hasan

ICC Men's ODI Team of the Year: Paul Stirling, Janneman Malan, Babar Azam (capt), Fakher Zaman, Rassie van der Dussien, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Wanindu Hasaranga, Mustafizur Rahman, Simi Singh, Dushmantha Chameera.