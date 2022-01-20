Last updated on .From the section Northern Ireland

Is Alastair Seeley the fastest postman in the world?

BBC Sport NI has extended its broadcast deal with the fonaCAB and Nicholl Oils North West 200 by a further two years.

The international road races will return in May after a two-year absence because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The BBC has underlined its long-term commitment to Northern Ireland's largest outside sporting event by renewing the deal until 2026.

BBC Sport NI will maintain its dedicated coverage across its TV, radio and digital services.

The BBC will continue to bring race fans live worldwide video streaming of all races and practice sessions during the week online at bbc.co.uk/sportni

The action will also be broadcast live on BBC Radio Ulster on the Saturday of race week. Fans can view all the action across three highlights programmes on BBC Northern Ireland television and catch up via BBC iPlayer.

BBC Sport NI's Stephen Watson with record race winner Alastair Seeley and the NW200's Mervyn Whyte

"I expect there are a lot of NW200 fans who can't wait for May to arrive," said Adam Smyth, Interim Director BBC Northern Ireland.

"And we're looking forward to bringing them some brilliant action this year, and over the next five years, from this special event that fans tune in to from all around the world.

"BBC Sport NI has a long relationship with the NW200, Mervyn Whyte and the Coleraine And District Motor Club.

"And it's great that we are continuing that partnership into the future with the contract extension giving BBC Northern Ireland the chance to bring the passion and action of the NW200 to the widest possible audience."

The North West 200's Mervyn Whyte is relishing a return to racing on the Triangle circuit with BBC Sport NI.

"As road racing returns to the North West 200 in 2022 after a two year absence, we are excited to be welcoming fans back to our race week festival on May 8-14," he said.

"The extension of this contract with BBC Sport NI until 2026 will allow us to highlight the attractions of both the North West 200 and Northern Ireland's beautiful north coast to a huge global audience."