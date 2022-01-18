Hopes are rising that Ireland's Six Nations game against Wales in Dublin on 5 February could have a capacity attendance

The Irish government has said Covid-19 restrictions are likely to be lifted "very soon", boosting hopes of Six Nations full houses in Dublin.

Ireland face Wales in their Six Nations opener at Aviva Stadium on 5 February but current Irish Covid rules mean maximum outdoor attendances of 5,000.

Irish public health body NPHET is set to make a recommendation to the government on Thursday.

The Irish cabinet will then meet to discuss the issue on Friday.

Irish Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly said some restrictions were likely to be lifted before the end of this month.

"What we all want to see is the quickest possible return to normal life and the lifting of all of the restrictions where possible but critically in a safe and balanced way so that we don't squander the very hard-fought gains that the country now has," the minister told Irish broadcaster RTE.

The current restrictions, which include the outdoor venues rule, are scheduled to run until 30 January but with the GAA's National League competition starting the previous day, in addition to the looming Six Nations, sporting bodies are hoping for movement from the Irish government.

"If advance warning could be given for people to plan, I think that would be fantastic, but I just don't want to raise hopes in an unhelpful way," added the minister.

"I bumped into a hero of mine, Johnny Sexton, earlier this week. He, very understandably, said, 'can we get back to a full crowd at Lansdowne Road for the Wales game, as we did for the autumn internationals?'

"I can tell you there is nothing I would like more than to hear the roar of 50,000 people at the start of February."

In addition to the game against Wales, Ireland will also host Italy and Scotland on 27 February and 19 March.