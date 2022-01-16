Daryl Branagan's goal helped put Kilcoo in the ascendancy at half-time

Kilcoo proved too strong for first-time finalists Derrygonnelly Harps as the Down champions claimed a hugely dominant 3-10 to 0-3 win to retain their Ulster Club Football title.

Daryl Branagan's wonderfully taken 29th-minute goal helped the Magpies lead by six at half-time.

Derrygonnelly managed just one score in the second half with Ceilum Doherty and Shealan Johnston goals putting Kilcoo out of sight to set up an All-Ireland semi-final against Munster champions St Finbarr's of Cork.

Kilcoo players and fans celebrated amid joyous scenes at Martin McNally's final whistle in Armagh as the Down side became only the sixth team to retain the title.

When the sides met in the 2019 semi-final, Kilcoo ran out 1-8 to 0-9 winners with Aaron Branagan's goal proving decisive, and another tight contest was expected here between two clubs who have dominated their respective counties over the last decade.

However, it proved a bridge too far for a Derrygonnelly side who were aiming to become the first Fermanagh club to lift he Seamus McFerran Cup.

Kilcoo produced a devastating attacking display to blow Cavan champions Ramor United away by 11 points in the quarter-final, demonstrated their defensive nous to frustrate Glen in the last four and struck an effective balance of the two here, restricting the Harps' scoring chances while keeping the scoreboard ticking over regularly in their favour to ultimately secure a massive 16-point win.

Kilcoo goalkeeper Niall Kane, who kicked a first-half point, shows his delight after his club's retention of the provincial title

Kilcoo join provincial greats with successful defence of title

After last year's championship was cancelled because of the pandemic, Sunday's final was 777 days after the 2019 decider in which Kilco saw off Donegal side Naomh Conaill.

And having had to wait so long to retain their title, Kilcoo were not prepared to let the Erne men have their day in the sun.

In a cagey but gripping first half, Kilcoo led by just a single point at the first water break and while Ryan Jones split the posts to keep the Harps within one in the 25th-minute, Paul Devlin landed a free before Daryl Branangan produced the moment of the game with a superb goal.

Ceilum Doherty burst through the Harps defence and found Conor Laverty, who swiftly moved the ball onto the onrushing Branagan, who outfoxed Garvan Jones and Tiarnan Daly before firing into Jonathan McGurn's top right-hand corner.

Miceal Rooney's monstrous score from the left following Ryan Johnston's purposeful surge was another highlight for Kilcoo in the opening half.

Ryan Jones (centre) kicked the first point of the match but that was the only time the Fermanagh champions led as they were outclassed by the provincial holders

Derrygonnelly outclassed

It was a massive occasion for Derrygonnnelly, whose supporters created immense noise during the early stages at the Athletic Grounds, as the Harps aimed to be the first Fermanagh winners of the Seamus McFerran Cup..

Enniskillen Gaels back in 2002 were the last Erne County club to reach the decider and when captain Ryan Jones fired over a fine opening score, those clad in Derrygonnelly's purple and gold colours began to dream that the Fermanagh famine could be about to end.

However, Jones' 25th-minute effort proved to be Derrygonnelly's last white flag until his brother Conall slotted one between the posts in injury-time, at which stage the game was well and truly beyond them.

In between, Kilcoo hit 3-5 without reply as Ceilum Doherty beat McGurn with a trickling shot after being teed up by Jerome Johnston.

Doherty's effort put Kilcoo 11 clear and the advantage was stretched to 14 when Shealan Johnston drilled an excellent left-footed shot past McGurn after a flowing Magpies move.

At the end, there were emotional scenes for both sides as the ecstasy etched on the Kilcoo players' faces contrasted the dejection within the Derrygonnelly camp.

It has been a memorable campaign for the Fermanagh champions but they were unable to stop the Kilcoo machine, and as such, it is the Down kingpins who can look forward to another All-Ireland semi-final.

In 2020, they reached the decider only to be beaten by Corofin and they will have the chance to reach another showpiece when they take on St Finbarr's on the last weekend of January.