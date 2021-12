Last updated on .From the section Northern Ireland

Well, another year is drawing to a close. From fights between team-mates, emotional goodbyes and history-making success - 2021 has been a year we will never forget.

BBC Sport takes a look at 21 of the most striking images from Irish sport in a year like no other.

16 March: Shayne Lavery scored 30 goals to help Linfield to an Irish Premiership and Irish Cup double

3 April: Former two-weight world champion Carl Frampton retired from boxing after losing to Jamel Herring in Dubai

10 April: Rachael Blackmore made history by becoming the first female rider to win the Grand National at Aintree

13 April: Simone Magill and Nadene Caldwell show how much it meant for Northern Ireland to qualify for the Women's Euro 2022 - their first major tournament

10 July: Conor McGregor breaks his leg in a first-round defeat by Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 in Nevada

30 July: Aidan Walsh celebrates beating Merven Clair in the quarter-finals of the Olympics in Tokyo - the victory secured the Belfast fighter a bronze medal

31 July: Hockey legend Shirley McCay can't hold back the tears after Ireland's Olympic exit. The decisive defeat by Great Britain proved to be the last of her record 316 caps

1 August: Rory McIlroy often wears his heart on his sleeve. Here, the Northern Irishman reacts after missing out on a medal at the Olympics

29 August: Jason Smyth's 15-year undefeated record continued as he won gold in the men's T13 100m at the Paralympics in Tokyo

2 September: Bethany Firth celebrates winning the women's 100m S14 backstroke final at the Paralympics in Tokyo - her medal tally now stands at nine

4 September: An emotional Michael McKillop's glittering Paralympic career comes to an end after the T38 1500m final in Tokyo

6 September: In a breakout year, Irish rookie Leona Maguire starred as Europe beat the USA to win the Solheim Cup in Ohio

11 September: Padraig Hampsey lifts the Sam Maguire as Tyrone stunned Mayo to win the All-Ireland for the first time since 2008 at Croke Park

12 September: Antrim showed determination and resolve to beat Kilkenny and win the All-Ireland Intermediate Camogie title at Croke Park

3 October: Spectators watch Irish driver Craig Breen fly through the forest stages on route to second place at Rally Finland in the World Rally Championship

16 October: Rhys Marshall and Patrick McClean step in after goalkeeper Aaron McCarey lashed out at Glentoran team-mate Bobby Burns after conceding a goal against Coleraine

13 November: Ireland stunned New Zealand at the Aviva Stadium to collect a famous victory over the All Blacks

15 November: Ian Baraclough and Steven Davis applaud the Green and White Army after Northern Ireland's 0-0 draw with European champions Italy at Windsor Park

20 November: Ireland captain Ciara Griffin is hoisted aloft by her team-mates after her final game against Japan - but it has been a difficult year for women's rugby in Ireland