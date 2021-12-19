Watch: Kilcoo beat Glen to reach Ulster decider

Ryan McEvoy says Kilcoo had added drive to prove the doubters wrong after they overcame Glen in extra-time to reach the Ulster Club Football Final.

McEvoy was one of several standout performers as the Down champions saw off the much-fancied Derry kingpins by three points at the Athletic Grounds.

Glen had been regarded as favourites despite Kilcoo having significantly more experience at this level.

"A lot of people doubted us, we were massive underdogs," said McEvoy.

"It gives you a bit more drive. We knew when we got Glen that we'd be underdogs because of their run in Derry and Ulster, so we just said 'we have a plan' and we're going to do it, and the plan paid off.

"We didn't really worry about who was favourites or underdogs, we just focused on us."

McEvoy was able to celebrate the win over Glen with his older brother Caelan, who had missed the club's Down Final win over Burren in November after receiving his third liver transplant in London just days before the Pairc Esler decider.

Caelan travelled to London last week to get his wound re-stitched after it had opened, but was discharged from the Royal Victoria Hospital in Belfast on Sunday morning, just in time to make it to the semi-final as Kilcoo booked their place in another provincial decider.

"It was amazing to have him here," added McEvoy, whose robust defending and powerful running from deep was a regular feature in Kilcoo's semi-final success.

Kilcoo will become the first Down side since Burren in the 1980s to claim successive Ulster titles if they beat Derrygonnelly in next month's decider

Kilcoo outlasted the Watty Graham's outfit in extra-time after an intense tactical battle under the lights in Armagh that pitted two of football's foremost tacticians in Mickey Moran and Malachy O'Rourke against each other.

In the end, Moran got the better of his beloved Maghera club with Jerome Johnston's goal in the first period of extra-time proving decisive in the three-point win.

Kilcoo had demonstrated their immense attacking prowess in the quarter-final as they breezed past Ramor United, but Johnston admits they knew a more cautious approach was required against Glen.

"We'd seen Glen against Scotstown, in the first half they went defensive so we knew we couldn't go all-out attack the way we had against Ramor because they were obviously going to have a blanket defence," said the Magpies goalscorer, who also raised two green flags against Ramor.

"We had to accommodate for that and the lads did a great job, introducing a system that worked in the end.

"I think Glen's average winning margin in Derry was something like 16 or 17 points, so you had to respect them for that. We knew today that they'd be confident in their ability, and we had to be prepared for that."

Kilcoo will face Derrygonnelly Harps in next month's final after the Fermanagh champions overcame Armagh's Clann Eireann on Saturday.

Kilcoo and Derrygonnelly met in the 2019 Ulster semi-final with the Down side edging a thrilling contest 1-8 to 0-9 before beating Naomh Conaill in the decider.