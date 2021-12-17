Last updated on .From the section Northern Ireland

A record 37,000 fans attended last month's FAI Cup final between Bohemians and St Pat's Athletic at the Aviva Stadium

Crowds at sporting events in the Republic of Ireland will be limited to 50% capacity with a maximum of 5,000 people under new measures introduced to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

The announcement comes two months after full crowds were welcomed back inside stadiums.

With the Omicron variant driving rising case numbers Taoiseach Micheal Martin announced new restrictions on Friday.

The measures are to stay in place until 30 January, with the date under review.

Traditional festive inter-provincial derbies in the United Rugby Championship are among the events that will be affected by the restrictions, although they do not apply to Belfast-based Ulster's home games.

The conclusion of the GAA Club Championship season, with provincial semi-finals and finals to come before the All-Ireland ties, will also be hit as will the 2022 inter-county season's curtain-raising Dr McKenna Cup.

Full crowds returned to sporting venues in late October following 18 months of restrictions, with the Aviva Stadium twice selling out for the Republic of Ireland's World Cup qualifier against Portugal and Ireland's autumn Test win over New Zealand.