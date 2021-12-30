Boxers Brendan Irvine and Kellie Harrington were Ireland's flag bearers at the opening ceremony in Tokyo

When I reflect on the year between the postponement of the Olympic and Paralympic Games in Tokyo and the Opening Ceremony in July it rekindles memories of stressful and anxious times.

"Are these Olympics going to go ahead or not," was the most often asked question from family, friends, and colleagues, all of whom knew my enthusiasm for the Games and the admiration I have for the athletes across the many sports I report on.

The months leading up to the summer were a rollercoaster of emotions right up to the moment, exactly a year after it should have happened, that I stepped onto the plane bound for the Japanese capital.

And that is why I hold all the athletes in such high esteem. How had they managed to keep their sanity, their focus, and blank out the noise?

In the end, Tokyo managed to pull off an Olympics and Paralympics in the middle of a pandemic and did so safely and without a danger to public health.

Yes, they were Games like no other. The stands were empty of spectators, there were daily Covid tests for everyone and unfortunately the sights of Tokyo were seen only from the window of a bus or taxi. There was the reliance that 50,000 accredited Games personnel would obey all the rules - and almost all did despite the constant fear of being 'pinged' at any stage and ushered off into isolation for 14 days.

The Games never became the super spreader event some had feared, and the sport was magnificent, as the athletes of the world put on a show that allowed billions watching on from home to escape from the daily Covid headlines, if only for a short while.

There were 31 athletes from Northern Ireland competing at the Games for both Team GB and Team Ireland, the largest ever contingent.

As always in sport there was elation for some and disappointment for others.

Rhys McClenaghan suffered disappointment in the pommel horse final having entered harbouring ambitions of a medal

Gymnast Rhys McClenaghan performed superbly to reach the pommel horse final on his Olympic debut, but a fall would mean no medal. The poise he showed in his interview afterwards showed maturity beyond his years.

After waiting for so long the Ireland women's hockey team finally made their first appearance at an Olympics and beat South Africa in their first game. Narrow defeats by India and Great Britain would end their involvement prematurely and signal the end of the careers of loyal servants Shirley McCay, Lizzie Holden, Hannah Matthews and Nicci Daly, all of whom retired as Olympians and World Cup silver medallists.

Rory McIlroy finally embraced the Olympics and came within inches of securing a bronze medal only to miss out in a play-off while Belfast rower Rebecca Shorten and the GB women's four were 250m away from a medal before being overhauled by Ireland who also celebrated the gold of Paul O'Donovan and Fintan McCarthy.

In the boxing ring Kurt Walker lost a narrow-split decision in his quarter-final and has since turned pro, but there was medal success.

Kellie Harrington and Aidan Walsh won gold and bronze respectively in the ring

Aidan Walsh - the pride of Monkstown Boxing Club - turned in the performance of his life to secure a bronze medal. He celebrated so hard that he fractured an ankle that denied him the chance to perhaps go for gold. He was cheered on by his biggest fan, sister Michaela, who put aside her own disappointment of losing in the last 16 to be ringside for her little brother.

Kellie Harrington struck gold for Ireland on the final day of Tokyo 2020 following in the footsteps of Katie Taylor.

Smyth shines again as Firth collects medal haul at Paralympics

A successful Paralympics followed and there was plenty of medal success to cheer everyone up. Jason Smyth won his sixth gold medal across four Games although he was made to work hard for this one, winning by the thickness of a vest. He was joined on six golds by swimmer Bethany Firth who claimed two titles and added two silvers for good measure and James MacSorley helped Great Britain to a bronze medal in wheelchair basketball.

Many of those athletes you enjoyed watching in Tokyo will be hoping to make big headlines in 2022 where the focus of an exciting sporting summer will be the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

Northern Ireland is expected to send a team of around 90 athletes and some with strong medal hopes. McClenaghan's 2021 also saw him underperform at the European and World Championships but that only appears to have acted as further motivation to defend his Commonwealth title won in the Gold Coast in 2018. Attention will turn to the European Championships in Munich and the Worlds in Liverpool in what is another big twelve months ahead.

Michaela Walsh has been beaten in the last two Commonwealth finals and wants that gold more than anything and along with Aidan, also a silver medallist in 2018, they will lead the boxing squad.

Olympians Jack McMillan, Daniel Wiffen and Danielle Hill will be hoping for big performances at the World Championships before leading the swimmers in Birmingham and with para-sport incorporated into the Commonwealth programme, Bethany Firth will have the opportunity to complete her collection hopefully adding to her Paralympic, World and European medal haul.

The Commonwealth Games also showcases sports like netball and bowls, the latter providing many memorable medal winning moments for Northern Ireland in the past.

It will be a busy summer for athletics with the Commonwealth Games flanked by the rescheduled World Championships in Portland, Oregon and the Europeans in Munich. It will mean tough decisions for athletes like Ciara Mageean and Eilish Flanagan but for fans of the sport it's a compelling six weeks of action to look forward to.

After the Tokyo Games the Ireland Women's Hockey squad had to regroup and prepare for a sudden death World Cup qualifying tournament in Pisa.

They held their nerve to win three matches, including a tight final against Wales, to claim the one place available for the 2022 finals which will be jointly hosted in June by the Netherlands and Spain.

Led by captain Katie Mullan it's hard to believe they can repeat the heroics of that glorious summer of 2018 and reach another final but by qualifying for back-to-back World Cups for the first time with an Olympics in between it shows the legacy of this squad is spilling over with new players being added to the panel and the success continuing with Paris 2024 the longer-term goal.

2022 would have normally marked the halfway point of the Olympic cycle but with one less year to get ready for Paris what happens over the next twelve months will give a clear indication of how well our athletes are preparing with qualification events scheduled for 2023.