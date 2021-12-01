Stormont set up a commission in 2016 to find consensus on contentious cultural issues

A report dealing with flags and culture in Northern Ireland has recommended that sporting bodies address "cultural aspects of their organisations which can be perceived as barriers".

Stormont set up a commission in 2016 to find consensus on contentious cultural issues and their report was published after a delay of nearly two years.

In relation to sport, the commission makes more general rather than specific recommendations aimed at "creating a welcoming and inclusive environment for people from across our society".

The report stopped short of making any direct proposals about changing anthems at sporting events or flags.

The Commission on Flags, Identity, Culture and Tradition had been due to report in December 2017, 18 months after it was set up, but its work was affected by the collapse of devolution in January 2017.

Its findings were presented to the Stormont executive in July 2020 but have not been made public until now.

The £800,000 report, which runs to 168 pages and contains 17 chapters, does not contain an action plan, meaning it is unlikely the proposals will be implemented soon.

Among its observations the Commission noted that "sport plays a significant role in the cultural life of Northern Ireland and a vital role in social networking and social cohesion".

It learned of and commended "a number of examples where sport has played a positive role in building good relations between people of differing identities" but were made aware of "some cases where the use of flags, anthems or songs" led to "some people feeling excluded from certain sports which they perceived as being exclusive of their cultural or political identity".

They made mention of the efforts made by some of the major sporting bodies in relation to greater inclusion, including the Irish Football Association's 'Football for All' strategy and Ulster Rugby's initiatives to move beyond its traditional supporter base.

The Commission also acknowledged the GAA's decisions to remove previous bans from playing or attending 'foreign games', allowing members of the security forces to join the GAA and lifting a ban on 'foreign sports' being played in GAA grounds.

The members heard examples of individuals who felt "pressured to make choices as to which national flag they should compete under and suffered criticism for their decision".

Sport NI 'a more proactive role'

Looking to the future, the Commission stated its view that the statutory body that exists to support the development of sport in Northern Ireland - Sport NI - "should play a more proactive role" in creating "a society in which everyone feels free and welcome to engage in any sport of their choosing" and the role sporting bodies can play in achieving that.

Among its recommendations are that Sport NI should include within its Vision, Mission and Strategic Objectives "an explicit reference to the role of sport in helping to build a shared society" and "provide sporting organisations with practical guidelines on dealing with issues related to identity and division within sport".

The Commission further recommends that "along with other statutory bodies that fund sport, it [Sport NI] be obliged to make any funding that it invests in sporting bodies conditional upon demonstrable implementation of good relations plans, with defined and measurable outcomes, and that funding and other support is made available to assist sporting bodies in doing so".