Isle of Man TT legend John McGuinness will team up with Glenn Irwin at Honda for the 2022 TT in the superbike and superstock classes.

McGuinness is set to celebrate his 100th TT race at next year's event, having previously won 23 times round the mountain course.

He will be joined by Northern Ireland's Irwin who will make his Isle of Man debut.

The pandemic scuppered Irwin's plans to make his first TT appearance in 2020.

The Carrickfergus racer recently agreed to extend his deal with Honda in British Superbikes, which will see him ride for the Louth-based outfit for the third straight year.

Having claimed four superbike wins at the North West 200 Irwin will hope to translate his success to the TT, where racing is set to begin on 4 June.

McGuinness, who will be 50 next year, was the outright lap record holder around the 37.73-mile TT Mountain Course from 2004-2013, regaining the accolade in 2015 when he lapped at a personal best speed of 132.701mph.

The Morecambe racer holds the record for most podiums at the event, with only the late Joey Dunlop ahead of him in race wins.