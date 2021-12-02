Last updated on .From the section Northern Ireland

Sheedy (centre) won two All-Ireland hurling titles as Tipp boss in 2010 and 2019

Two-time All-Ireland SHC winning manager Liam Sheedy has joined the Monaghan football team as performance coach for the 2022 season.

Sheedy, 52, stepped down as Tipperary boss in the summer after the All-Ireland quarter-final defeat by Waterford.

He led the Premier County to two All-Ireland hurling titles, in 2010 and 2019, in two separate spells in charge.

Sheedy joins Donie Buckley on the Monaghan backroom team for 2022.

Former Kerry coach Buckley will remain on Seamus McEnaney's coaching ticket after linking up with Farneymen ahead of the 2021 season.

The appointment of Sheedy is significant given his success in the other code. First appointed Tipp boss in 2007, he led the county to All-Ireland success in 2010 before stepping down later that year.

Having taken on several different roles over the next eight years - including a spell with Terence McNaughton's Antrim hurlers - Sheedy returned to Tipp in 2018 and led them to another All-Ireland title in 2019.

He joins a Monaghan team looking to push on from last year's one-point Ulster SFC Final defeat by Tyrone.

McKenna Cup to start on 7 January

Elsewhere, the Ulster Council has confirmed the new season will begin with the Dr McKenna Cup on Friday, 7 January.

The pre-season competition will be run off within a 15-day window with the final scheduled to take place on 22 January, a week prior to the start of the 2022 National Football League campaign.

The McKenna Cup will consist of three groups of three with the group winners and highest-placed runners-up making the semi-finals on 18 January.

The pre-season competitions did not take place this year because of the global pandemic which meant that Tyrone were unable to defend the title they won by beating Monaghan in the January 2020 decider.