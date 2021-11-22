Rea and Razgatlioglu's rivalry has for the most part been a healthy one built on mutual respect

The battle for the 2021 World Superbike crown will live long in the memory of motorcycle racing fans across the globe.

Six-time champion Jonathan Rea began the year as favourite to extend his run of successive titles but as the story of the season unfolded, one compelling chapter after another, it became clear the championship was developing into a two-horse race.

Where Spaniard Alvaro Bautista had flattered to deceive in his attempt to dethrone the Northern Irishman in 2019 and Scott Redding fell short in 2020, Turkish rider Toprak Razgatlioglu proved to be the real deal as he claimed his maiden title at the final round in Indonesia.

The race to emerge as top dog was nip and tuck throughout, the momentum ebbing and flowing, one rider looking to have gained the upper hand, only for the other to respond and fight their way back into contention for the series win.

While other riders proved themselves capable of race wins on a given day, none could step up to mount a sustained challenge to the dominance of Kawasaki-mounted Rea or his chief challenger.

Ducati's main standard-bearer Redding threatened to get in on the act and join the title-chasing party but, in the end, could not get within touching distance of his two pace-setting opponents.

With thrilling battles littered throughout an enthralling campaign, this championship will be savoured for providing some of the most exciting racing for many years in a series which even fans of Rea's hegemony would admit was in danger of becoming more than a little mundane.

Rea 'down but not out'

For a fierce and hugely successful competitor like Rea, having to part with his title after six years of record-breaking exploits will rankle.

The 34-year-old paid the price for a series of uncharacteristic errors which led to crashes at the UK round at Donington Park, Most in the Czech Republic and Portimao in Portugal as he struggled to keep up with the pace of his charging Yamaha rival.

Rea's cause was not aided by having a sizeable rev limit imposed on his Kawasaki just before the season started - a setback which came as a surprise to the Japanese manufacturer and its rider.

On the plus side, the County Antrim man proved that he could go toe-to-toe with Razgatlioglu and win races, his formidable opponent causing him to elevate his performance to new levels and exhibit determination and mental strength.

Rea's battling qualities and resolve came to the fore as he was able to mix it with the Turk during some pretty aggressive bouts of on-track bumping and barging, repeatedly coming back at his rival when he threatened to extend his points lead to an unassailable margin.

Toprak Razgatlioglu and Jonathan Rea both took 13 race wins during an enthralling 2021 season

The defending champion arguably rode better than ever before, forced to raise his game and push himself and his machine to the limit - and sometimes beyond to compensate for an obvious disadvantage in straight-line speed.

In many ways, this harked back to Rea's pre-Kawasaki days of performing heroics for Honda as a perpetual underdog on slower machinery - displays which attracted his current employer in the first place.

Rea's achievements in 2021 included breaking the 100-win barrier at round one at Aragon, securing his 200th podium in the Czech Republic, racking up 13 wins in total - the same figure as the eventual champion - and taking a record eight consecutive pole positions, a new record in the 33-year history of the championship.

Ample evidence, were it needed, that the Ulsterman's abilities are not on the wane, rather he is still very much a force to be reckoned with.

Toprak realises title dream

This year will be regarded as one where Razgatlioglu came of age and announced himself as a major player on the world motorcycling stage.

The 25-year-old cut a composed figure throughout his season-long joust with Rea, his undoubted ability matched by an unflappable nature which served him well in the heat of battle.

The former European Superstock 600cc champion refused to buckle under the pressure of being the frontrunner in the latter stages. The only three races he failed to finish were all outside his control - two for technical issues and one when taken out by American Garrett Gerloff at Assen.

Razgatlioglu's uncompromising style mirrors that of his mentor and compatriot, five-time World Supersport champion Kenan Sofuoglu, and his success achieved on a Yamaha R1 not significantly different to the one that finished several seconds adrift in each race two years ago.

The new champion has followed the example of Rea in terms of his professionalism and discipline in off-track preparation and overcame the setbacks of being moved down placings - and twice deducted points - hitches which would potentially have demoralised lesser characters.

Razgatlioglu is being tipped for a future move to MotoGP but will spend at least one more year in the World Superbike paddock to defend his title with the Pata Yamaha team.

Razgatlioglu ended the season 13 points ahead of nearest rival Rea

More of the same in 2022?

The good news is that fans of the global two-wheel series can justifiably have high expectations of more of the same next year as the two primary protagonists in 2021 are set to renew their rivalry.

Rea's motivation to improve his riding still further and regain the number one plate promises to make him an even more dangerous opponent.

From a manufacturer's point of view, Rea has emphasised the need for Kawasaki to further improve its ZX-10 RR and try to come back with a stronger package for next season.

"We need to improve our acceleration and speed, work on our weak spots and try to learn from our mistakes," observed Rea after rounding off his year with a double success at the Mandalika circuit in Indonesia.

That potential improvement in straight-line speed should allow Rea to compete on a more level playing field with the Ducatis and Yamahas in particular.

Given the extent of the dominance they have shown this season, at this stage it looks unlikely other genuine challengers for the WSB crown will emerge from the chasing pack.