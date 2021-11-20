Last updated on .From the section Northern Ireland

Rea's victory in race one was not enough to deny Razgatlioglu

Jonathan Rea's reign as World Superbike champion was ended despite victory in the opening race in Indonesia as Toprak Razgatlioglu claimed his maiden title.

Rea claimed victory in the rescheduled opener at the Mandalika International Street Circuit but Yamaha rider Razgatlioglu finished second to confirm his place at the summit.

It marks the first time since 2014 that a rider other than Rea has won the championship.

