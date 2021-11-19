Last updated on .From the section Northern Ireland

Northern Ireland's Rea sits 30 points behind leader Razgatlioglu at the top of the leaderboard

The first race of the closing weekend of the World Superbike series has been cancelled due to heavy rain in Indonesia.

Two full 21-lap races will now take place on Sunday at the Mandalika International Street Circuit, rather than a sprint race then a full race.

It means six-time winner Jonathan Rea now only has two races in which to try and catch leader Toprak Razgatlioglu rather than three.

Razgatlioglu leads by 30 points.

The original schedule of three races meant 62 points were on offer for riders, but the new schedule means there are 50 points available, 25 from each race.

Sunday's two races will take place at 03:00 GMT and 07:00 GMT.

Saturday morning's first race of the weekend was due to start at 07:00 GMT but the extreme weather conditions meant visibility was poor at the newly-constructed circuit.

Northern Ireland rider Rea is hoping to continue his winning run and prevent his Turkish rival from claiming his first World Superbike title.

He made sure he stayed in contention for a record seventh consecutive world series win by edging out Razgatlioglu to finish second in the second feature race in Argentina in October.

It left him on 501 championship points, with Scott Redding in third on the leaderboard with 465 points.