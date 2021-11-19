Last updated on .From the section Northern Ireland

The first race of the closing weekend of the World Superbike series has been delayed due to heavy rain in Indonesia.

The race was due to take place on Saturday at 07:00 GMT but the rain meant visibility was poor at the newly-constructed Mandalika International Street Circuit.

An announcement on whether the race will go ahead is due to be made at 08:00 GMT.

Jonathan Rea trails Toprak Razgatlioglu by 30 points at the top.

The six-time champion from Northern Ireland is hoping to continue his winning run and prevent his Turkish rival from claiming his first World Superbike title.

One race is scheduled to take place on Saturday, with two more on Sunday.