World Superbikes: Jonathan Rea on this world title defence ahead of final round

If anyone was expecting six-time champion Jonathan Rea to be contemplating conceding defeat in this year's enthralling contest for the World Superbike crown then they should think again.

The Northern Irishman trails rival Toprak Razgatlioglu by 30 points going into this weekend's closing round of the championship at the newly-constructed Mandalika International Street Circuit in Indonesia.

That significant advantage sees the Turkish rider enter the final series of three races as a strong favourite to claim his maiden WSB title but Rea will not be giving up his stranglehold on the global championship without a fight.

"To go there and fight for the championship after a long, tough year is exciting and I'm ready for the challenge," said Rea.

"In the three or four weeks leading up to this round I've had different emotions but all I can do is go out there and win three races. That's the clear target for me and it's achievable."

'I love the underdog feeling'

The closest championship race for many years has played out on tracks across the globe, with the Kawasaki rider and his Yamaha counterpart the primary protagonists in a series of thrilling races.

The battle for supremacy between the established frontrunner and the 'new kid on the block' has been subject to a number of twists and turns and despite having won just one more race than his main challenger (13 to 12), Razgatlioglu finds himself firmly in the box seat heading to Indonesia.

"Anything can happen. We've seen huge point sways in one weekend at the start of the season so I really feel it's all to play for. I love the underdog feeling," continued Rea.

"I know how you feel when you go into the final round leading the championship. It can play on your mind - what if this happens, what if that happens.

"The idea for me is to try and take it to the last race, out-score him in the first race and Superpole race and go out in the last race with it mathematically possible and see what happens.

"I look back on the season and I feel I've made a real step in my riding. I've been able to battle really hard.

"I've been up against it at times but I can take away a lot of good memories if it doesn't happen. I'm really focused on making it happen though and looking forward to it."

Razgatlioglu and Rea's compelling rivalry has led to the closest championship race in many years

'The reality is we have been up against it'

Despite having an unexpected rev limit imposed on his Kawasaki at the start of the season and seemingly lacking power on the straights compared to his main competitors, Rea has shown all his battling qualities to find himself with a deficit which he believes is not insurmountable.

A few uncharacteristic crashes have marred his campaign but the 34-year-old has doggedly kept up his pursuit of a seventh consecutive crown.

"It's been a championship where our expectations have been high but the reality is we have been up against it," Rea explained.

"The technical regulations at the start of the year really threw a curveball in our championship but the last few rounds I have really gelled with the bike.

"I've found a fundamental issue we've been struggling with all year and then I made a few mistakes but it's been a real learning year.

"I can look back at where I made mistakes, where the team made mistakes and try to rectify that for the last round and for next year."

Mandalika 'should suit us down to the ground'

Razgatlioglu has out-scored Rea at the two other new circuits added to the championship calendar in 2021 - Most in the Czech Republic and Navarra in Spain - but the County Antrim-based defending champion believes the Mandalika track will suit him and his machine.

"I'm really excited. It's a brand new circuit for everyone so it's a case of acclimatising and learning the course, which they have just finished.

"The mentality of everyone was 'why are we going to Indonesia at the end of the season and why the big gap between the penultimate round and the final round?' but I've seen images of the circuit and it looks amazing.

"It looks like it's going to suit us down to the ground.

"We have no data so we have to understand the final gearing of the bike and set-up changes. We already have a good base setting and the good news for us is that there is no long straight."

Yes, Rea is by no means throwing in the towel.