Joey Thompson made his debut at the Isle of Man TT in 2017

Yorkshire rider Joey Thompson will compete for the Northern Ireland-based Wilson Craig Honda team in the 2022 road racing campaign.

The deal will see Thompson, 23, race for the team at the North West 200, Isle of Man TT, Ulster Grand Prix and a number of Irish road racing events.

Thompson will also compete in the Ulster Supersport 600 series which starts at Bishopscourt on 2 April.

He raced in a couple of British Supersport Championship rounds in 2021.

"I have been away from the scene for a while and at one stage I didn't know if I was even going to be riding next year," said Thompson.

"The last couple of seasons I did not enjoy racing but the Wilson Craig Team is like a family environment and that has taken a lot off my shoulders to come back racing in a competitive team."

Team principal Darren Gilpin said Wilson Craig Racing were "very happy" to welcome Thompson for 2022.

"Joey has raced for us as a stand-in rider for two events this year and he fitted in well to the team environment and had a win and several podiums at Aberdare," said Mr Gilpin.

"He is still a young rider but has also had a lot of success at international level during his short career, in which he also has a professional approach to racing which is a requirement within our team."