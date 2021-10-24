Last updated on .From the section Gaelic Games

Brian Cassidy scored Slaughtneil's goal early in the game

Slaughtneil won the Derry Senior Hurling Championship for the ninth consecutive year with a five-point victory over Kevin Lynch HC.

An early goal from Brian Cassidy paved the way for a 1-17 to 2-9 win in Sunday's final at Owenbeg.

They led by 1-11 to 0-3 at half-time before Kevin Lynch came back into the game after the break.

Conor Kelly scored two goals early in the second half to close the gap but they could not deny Slaughtneil.

Cormac O'Doherty also impressed for Slaughtneil, hitting six points as his side defended their crown.

Meanwhile, Kilcoo and Burren will contest the Down Senior Football Championship decider after winning their semi-finals on Sunday.

Kilcoo enjoyed a 0-8 to 1-3 win over Ballyholland at Pairc Esler in a game which saw tempers flare as players from both sides got into a melee in the second half.

Watch: Kilcoo get past Ballyholland to reach Down decider

There was also controversy when Jerome Johnson sent a Kilcoo penalty high and wide but it was awarded as a point by the umpire. Mark Walsh netted late in the game to give Ballyholland hope but Kilcoo held on to make the final.

Burren edged Clonduff in the second semi-final at the Newry venue. Clonduff led 0-8 to 0-7 but Donal O'Hare levelled before Rian Treanor won it from the free.

Clann Eireann are through to the Armagh decider against Crossmaglen Rangers thanks to a 3-11 to 2-12 victory over Ballymacnab.

Glenties will play Letterkenny in the Donegal final after they defeated Kikcar 0-11 to 0-8 while Oisin McConville's Inniskeen are out in Monaghan after losing 2-16 to 1-10 to Scotstown, who now play Truagh in the final.

In Fermanagh, Derrygonnelly beat holders Ederney 2-13 to 0-9 in a replay and make it through to the semi-finals.

The semi-finals in Antrim will see Aghagallon take on Casements while Cargin and Creggan meet in a repeat of last year's final.