Last updated on .From the section Northern Ireland

Brian Cassidy scored Slaughtneil's goal early in the game

Slaughtneil won the Derry Senior Hurling Championship for the ninth consecutive year with a five-point victory over Kevin Lynch HC.

An early goal from Brian Cassidy paved the way for a 1-17 to 2-9 win in Sunday's final at Owenbeg.

They led by 1-11 to 0-3 at half-time before Kevin Lynch came back into the game after the break.

Conor Kelly scored two goals early in the second half to close the gap but they could not deny Slaughtneil.

Cormac O'Doherty also impressed for Slaughtneil, hitting six points as his side defended their crown.

More to follow.