25,000 fans attended the Republic of Ireland's friendly win over Qatar on 12 October at the Aviva Stadium under the government's 50% capacity limit

Sporting venues in the Republic of Ireland can operate at 100% capacity again from Friday, under the government's revised reopening plan.

It has been over 18 months since full crowds were permitted inside stadia.

Although not expected to deliver a capacity attendance, the new ruling means the Aviva Stadium could welcome up to 50,000 fans for Ulster and Connacht's meeting on Saturday.

Prior to Tuesday's announcement, all venues were restricted to 50% capacity.

In terms of large-scale events, the Aviva Stadium will now likely sell-out four times in November with Ireland hosting three rugby internationals and the Republic of Ireland welcoming Portugal to Dublin.

Since the first lockdown was ordered in March 2020, the largest crowd at a sporting event on the island of Ireland was 40,000 as last month's All-Ireland final between Tyrone and Mayo.