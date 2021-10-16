Last updated on .From the section Northern Ireland

Glenn Irwin is eighth in the BSB standings

Andrew Irwin finished sixth in the first British Superbike race of the weekend at Brands Hatch, while his brother Glenn was ninth.

Scotland's Tarran Mackenzie won race one from Tommy Bridewell and Christian Iddon to increase his lead at the top of the standings to 22 points.

Mackenzie's nearest title rival and McAMs Yamaha team-mate Jason O'Halloran was fourth.

The final two races of the series will take place on Sunday.

Honda Racing's Glenn Irwin remains eighth in the championship.

Meanwhile Dublin's Jack Kennedy was crowned British Supersport champion for the third time after winning Saturday's sprint race.

It was Kennedy's seventh win of the season as he came home ahead of Bradley Perie, Ben Currie and Fermanagh native Lee Johnston, who is third in the championship going into Sunday's final race.