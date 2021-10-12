Last updated on .From the section Northern Ireland

Michael Dunlop will compete on the ABM team's new 765cc bike at Brands Hatch this weekend

Dunlop, 32, will ride the team's new 765cc bike in the final round of the GP2 series.

He has regularly competed in the British Supersport Championship during his career.

"The introduction of GP2 machinery is a positive step in the right direction," said the 32-year-old Ballymoney man.

"I'm looking forward to riding the bike for the boys at the weekend and the aim is to provide some positive feedback for its continued development."

"I'm sure I can have a bit of fun in the process as Brands Hatch GP is a great circuit to do so on."

Last month the 19-time Isle of Man TT winner race in the British Supersport Championship round at Silverstone as a replacement for injured Dynavolt Triumph rider Brandon Paasch.