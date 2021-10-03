Last updated on .From the section Northern Ireland

Glenn Irwin is eighth in the BSB standings

Two lowly point-scoring finishes compounded a difficult round of the British Superbike Championship at Donington Park for Glenn Irwin.

Irwin finished 10th in Sunday's two races, including a charging ride from a pitlane start in the final race.

The Honda rider, 31, is now eighth in the standings ahead of the final round of the season at Brands Hatch.

Younger brother Andrew, who races for BMW, was eighth and fifth in Sunday's two races.

Yamaha's championship leader Tarran Mackenzie won Sunday's opening race while Gino Rea won his second race of the weekend in the final outing at Donington.

In the British Supersport Championship, Fermanagh's Lee Johnston crashed with Bradley Perie on the final lap of the race while challenging for the final podium position.

Isle of Man TT winner Johnston is now 54 points down on leader Jack Kennedy, who won the race.

The final round of the season is at Kent circuit Brands Hatch from 15-17 October.