Johnston was a winner in the Supersport class for Ashcourt Racing at the 2019 Isle of Man TT

Lee Johnston took his third win of the season in the British Supersport class by taking victory in Saturday's 12-lap sprint race at the penultimate round of this year's series at Donington Park.

Johnston had a 0.9-seconds winning margin over Mason Law at the chequered flag with Larne's Scott Swann in third.

Johnston lies second in the series, 29 points behind leader Jack Kennedy.

Glenn Irwin crashed out on lap three of the Superbike race and Alastair Seeley was a double winner at Bishopscourt.

IFS Yamaha rider Seeley maintained his 100% winning record for the season in the Ulster Superbike Championship, making it 12 victories from 12 starts.

The Carrickfergus rider had secured the domestic title, along with the Supersport crown, at the previous round at Bishopscourt on 18 September.

Seeley edged out Jason Lynn by just 0.8 seconds in Saturday's big bike opener, with Dublin native Derek Sheils third.

Ali Kirk was runner-up behind the former British Superstock and Supersport champion in the second Superbike outing, with Sheils again completing the rostrum.

Lynn won both Supersport events from Christian Elkin, with Jack Oliver and Gary McCoy the Supertwins victors.

At Donington, Irwin came to grief at the Esses while occupying third position in the opening Superbike outing of the weekend.

A number of leading riders slipped off in wet conditions, including Josh Brookes, Tommy Bridwewell, Peter Hickman, Danny Buchan and Storm Stacey.

Gino Rea was the winner as he took his first-ever podium in BSB, with Kyle Ryde second and Christian Iddon third. Andrew Irwin was 12th.

McAMs Yamaha riders Jason O'Halloran and Tarran Mackenzie were fifth and seventh respectively and are now tied on 1102 points at the top of the standings ahead of Sunday's two races.

Glenn Irwin remains eighth in the championship.