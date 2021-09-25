Last updated on .From the section Northern Ireland

Glenn Irwin opened the weekend with victory in race one on Saturday

Glenn Irwin remains eighth in the British Superbike Championship after finishing eighth in the first race of the weekend at Oulton Park.

Tarran Mackenzie hit the front on the final lap to take victory and reduce his deficit to McAMs Yamaha team-mate Jason O'Halloran to just five points.

Series leader O'Halloran crashed out with two laps to go in the first of the nine Showdown races.

Andrew Irwin was 17th and Michael Dunlop 19th on the Buildbase Suzuki.

Dunlop was drafted into the team this week as a replacement for Danny Kent, who is recovering from injuries sustained in a crash at Donington Park.

PBM Ducati riders Josh Brookes and Christian Iddon made up the podium after 14 laps of the Cheshire circuit.

Dubliner Jack Kennedy was the victor in the 12-lap Supersport sprint race and he moves above race runner-up Ben Currie to lead that championship by just one point.

Fermanagh native Lee Johnston was fourth and he occupies fourth position in the standings, with Scott Swann ending up 12th in the race.