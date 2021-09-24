Midfielder Stephen Lowry is in his second spell with Coleraine

Irish Premiership - Saturday 25 September Coverage: Live commentary on BBC Radio Ulster and BBC Sounds; live text commentary, audio and in-play goal clips on the BBC Sport website; goals online on Saturday; NIFL Premiership highlights on BBC iPlayer on Monday

Stephen Lowry believes Coleraine's new 4G pitch at The Showgrounds will be a "big step forward" for the club.

The Bannsiders return to Ballycastle Road this Saturday to play their first home match of this Irish Premiership season on their new surface, against local rivals Ballymena United.

Lowry, in his second spell with Coleraine, was looking backwards and forwards ahead of the game.

"It's the end of an era," the midfielder said.

"There were a lot of good memories on the old pitch, especially in recent years when we have done really well under Oran [Kearney, Coleraine manager] and been hard to beat.

"The 4G pitch is going to be a big change for Coleraine because over the years there have been times in the season when the grass pitch hasn't been great.

"The whole club is getting a revamp, it is a big thing and there are big plans. From a players' point of view we are really looking forward to Saturday.

"Off the pitch as well, there will be a lot more community involvement in the place. You look at the model that Crusaders have introduced and they had a lot of success from their pitch."

With work ongoing on their pitch, as well as other refurbishments at the Ballycastle Road venue, Coleraine had to play their opening five Irish Premiership matches away from home, and sit fifth in the table on seven points.

New pitch could mean 'change in style of play'

While pleased with how the team has performed, Lowry admitted they need to start collecting more points, adding that they may have to change their style of play to suit their new home surface.

He also said that the fact the first match on the new pitch is against Ballymena will make the occasion even more significant.

"It more than likely will change our style of play when we are at home, we won't be able to be as direct which will mean us keeping the ball a bit more," he continued.

"At the same time it will depend who we are playing against, we have a good squad of players and we will adapt. We will be grand.

"I think we have played well in the games we have played this season. We maybe are playing catch-up already but I think teams are going to beat each other, there is a lot of competition in the top six so we have to get off to a good start at our new pitch.

"It will mean a lot to play in front of our fans at home again. There has been a great buzz leading up to the match and we can't wait to try and make our stadium a fortress again."

Premiership leaders Cliftonville welcome Warrenpoint Town to Solitude on Saturday, while second-placed Glentoran host Crusaders, who are sitting in seventh.

Champions Linfield travel to Glenavon, there is an East Antrim derby between Larne and Carrick Rangers at Inver Park, with Portadown v Dungannon Swifts completing Saturday's top-flight fixtures.