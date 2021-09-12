Glenn Irwin opened the weekend with victory in race one on Saturday

Glenn Irwin remained on course for a place in the British Superbikes Showdown with a 13th-place finish on his Honda in the second race of the weekend at Silverstone.

The result means the Northern Ireland rider stays in sixth place in the standings after he won the opening race on Saturday.

The top eight after race three will compete in the Showdown over the final three meetings of the season.

Tarran Mackenzie won the race.

It was a last-lap victory for the Yamaha rider after he sneaked ahead of Josh Brookes, who ended up finishing third with Jason O'Halloran coming second.

Irwin's brother Andrew dropped out of the race on lap 20 after a technical problem with his bike and was visibly frustrated at not being able to finish. He is in 13th in the overall standings

Glenn will be hoping to secure his place in the Showdown in Sunday's second race, and the third of the Silverstone round of the championship.

The Carrickfergus man had been awarded victory on Saturday when red flags came out after Mackenzie and O'Halloran crashed out on the penultimate lap.