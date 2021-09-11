Last updated on .From the section Northern Ireland

Watch: Reds score late leveller in north Belfast derby

An injury-time goal from substitute Daniel Kearns grabbed leaders Cliftonville a 1-1 draw with Crusaders in the north Belfast derby at Seaview.

Kearns' strike ensured the unbeaten Reds stay top of the Premiership table.

Linfield came from behind to win 3-2 at Portadown while Larne maintained their winning start by beating Warrenpoint 3-0.

Coleraine hammered Dungannon 5-0 while Carrick were 4-0 up at Glenavon before the match was abandoned.

The action at Mourneview Park was halted due to a bad leg injury suffered by Carrick's Lee McNulty.

Cliftonville went into their derby tussle with the Crues on the back of three wins in their opening three games this season, but Paddy McLaughlin's men looked lacklustre in a first half of very little goalmouth action.

The hosts made a strong start to the second half and Paul Heatley missed a good opportunity to open the scoring, firing straight at keeper Declan Dunne when played clean through by Johnny McMurray.

Jordan Forsythe had headed over from a Ben Kennedy cross before getting his goal in the 62nd minute, composing himself before drilling home a low finish after the visitors failed to clear a free-kick from the impressive Kennedy.

The Reds did not look like finding an equaliser until the 93rd minute when Kearns was alive in the box to fire home the rebound after Jonny Tuffey had saved Chris Gallagher's shot.

Watch: Blues fight back to sink Ports

Holders Linfield come from behind twice to win

At Shamrock Park, Portadown went in front on 11 minutes when Ruairi Croskery, who had been foiled by Chris Johns in the opening minutes, was on hand to convert after Sam Warde's corner had been kept alive by the home side.

Linfield responded midway through the half when Billy Chadwick made a strong run into the Portadown half before slipping a pass to Christy Manzinga who fired home under keeper Harry Doherty.

Manzinga hit the crossbar with a header from a Trai Hume cross but it was Portadown who went back in front on the stroke of half-time.

Stephen Teggart floated in a cross from the left-hand side and skipper Lee Bonis ghosted in behind the Linfield defence to head past Chris Johns.

Linfield applied further pressure in the second period and grabbed an equaliser on 67 minutes when Jordan Stewart led a Blues counter-attack and his pass allowed Kirk Millar to cross for Matt Green to slide home his first goal for the club.

Green missed another chance soon afterwards but the final word went to that man Manzinga with five minutes left, when he cut inside and fired a spectacular 25-yard shot which Doherty got a hand to but couldn't keep it out.

Larne go second as Glenavon-Carrick abandoned

John Herron was on target in what was Larne's third consecutive victory

Larne moved into second in the table, one point behind Cliftonville, by easing to a comfortable win over Warrenpoint Town, their third victory in a row to start the season.

The hosts dominated throughout and Andrew Mitchell opened the scoring in the 33rd minute when his 30-yard shot wrong-footed goalkeeper Conor Mitchell and flew into the net.

Lee Lynch extended the lead after the break with a diving header from Tomas Cosgrove's delivery and John Herron slammed home the third from close range five minutes from time.

At Mourneview Park, meanwhile, Carrick Rangers had established a commanding 4-0 lead when their match with Glenavon was halted with 20 minutes remaining after visiting defender Lee McNulty sustained a serious looking leg injury.

Play was held up and the players taken off the pitch by referee Shane Andrews while McNulty received treatment.

McNulty was subsequently stretchered off and, following discussions between the two clubs, a decision was taken to abandon the match.

Daniel Kelly gave Carrick a 19th-minute lead with a glancing header from a Stewart Nixon free-kick and Lloyd Anderson raced through on goal and beat Declan Brown five minutes before the break.

Corey McMullan chipped Brown for the third on the hour mark and Kelly completed his double by getting the final touch to David Cushley's corner.

Watch: Five star Bannsiders thrash Dungannon Swifts

Easy victory for stylish Coleraine at Stangmore

After two successive early-season defeats, Coleraine recorded back-to-back league wins with a stylish 5-0 win at Dungannon Swifts.

Both sides were denied by the woodwork in the opening stages with Joe McCready's shot striking the post for Dungannon, while at the other end, Eoin Bradley's free kick came back off the crossbar.

But it was the visitors who went in front midway through the first half when Lyndon Kane's cross from the right was met with a looping header by Stephen Lowry.

The Bannsiders doubled their advantage on the stroke of half-time with a sweeping move which saw Jamie Glackin release Conor McKendry on the right hand side and his cross was turned home from close-range by Bradley.

A third goal, five minutes into the second half, effectively put the game beyond Dungannon as Matthew Shevlin found the net with a first-time finish from a Bradley pass.

Dungannon were offered a potential route back into the game when they were awarded a penalty following Lyndon Kane's challenge on Michael Glynn, but Joe McCready's spot kick was brilliantly turned away by Coleraine keeper Gareth Deane.

The home side's misery was compounded when Jamie Glackin notched Coleraine's fourth goal with a fine individual finish past Alex Moore.

And it went from bad to worse for the Swifts as substitutes Ronan Wilson and Curtis Allen combined for Wilson to notch a fifth goal for the Bannsiders.