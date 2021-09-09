Donnelly replaces Ryan McMenamin as Fermanagh manager

Fermanagh GAA have appointed former player Kieran Donnelly as their new senior football manager.

The Brookeborough man takes over from Ryan McMenamin, who stepped down from the post in August.

Donnelly has been in charge of Cavan Gaels, having previously led Scotstown to the Monaghan title.

"We are delighted to be able to appoint someone with the experience, drive and ambition of Kieran Donnelly to this position," Fermanagh GAA said.

"Kieran comes into this role as a successful coach and manager of the highest standard, with considerable experience of leading players in a high-performance environment and has an impressive managerial track record.

"We look forward with excitement to working with Kieran in implementing the main objectives of our current strategic plan and in developing not only the current group of players, but also those that are progressing along the player pathway in Fermanagh, to be the best that they can be.."

After playing for the Erne County, Donnelly went on to manage the minor team and also helped train the senior side under Peter Canavan.

He is taking over a side that was relegated to Division Three of the interrupted League after being severely hit by Covid-19 during 2020. They retained their Division Three status this year but lost both their two championship games in both those years.

McMenaminhad been in charge for two years but opted to cut short his scheduled three-year term by stepping down last month, saying at the time that his departure had been "totally amicable".