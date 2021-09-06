Last updated on .From the section Northern Ireland

Dunlop's decision to compete at Silverstone means he will miss this weekend's Cookstown 100

Michael Dunlop will race in this weekend's British Supersport round as a replacement for injured Dynavolt Triumph rider Brandon Paasch.

Dunlop's Silverstone commitment looks to be final confirmation he will not race at this weekend's Cookstown 100.

Cookstown organisers said last month Dunlop would be in action in Tyrone but this was then thrown into doubt.

"Really good news to be riding the Dynavolt Triumph at Silverstone," said Dunlop on Monday.

"I've been watching the bike as it's progressed this year and the team seem to have done a great job."

Dunlop has previously had success for the Simon Buckmaster-owned PTR team on the roads in the Isle of Man.

"As a lot of people know I've had success with PTR and it will be great to be working with Simon and the boys again," added the 32-year-old Ballymoney man.

Paasch has underwent surgery after sustaining scaphoid fracture at Snetterton last weekend and hopes to return to action in the round at Oulton Park later this month.