Glenn Irwin is in his second season with Honda Racing

Northern Ireland's Glenn Irwin remains in the hunt for a Showdown position in the British Superbike Championship despite a difficult day at Snetterton.

Honda rider Irwin, 31, was 14th and 11th at the Norfolk circuit to stay seven in the standings.

The top eight riders in the championship progress to the Showdown, which takes place over the final three rounds of the season.

BMW's Andrew Irwin was eighth and 12th in Sunday's two races.

After claiming a brilliant pole position, the elder of the Irwin brothers retired from the race after crashing out and looked to struggle in Sunday's opening race as he finished in 14th as Yamaha's Jason O'Halloran took victory.

Andrew was eighth as his upturn in form continued, and he shadowed his older brother home in the second race of the day, which was won by Yamaha's Tarran Mackenzie.

Silverstone is the final round of the season ahead of the three-event Showdown, which begins on 25 September at Oulton Park.

Dubliner Jack Kennedy won the feature British Supersport race on Sunday at Snetterton, with sprint race winner Lee Johnston in seventh, just ahead of fellow Northern Irishman Eunan McGlinchey.