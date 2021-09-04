Last updated on .From the section Northern Ireland

Johnston was a winner in the Supersport class for Ashcourt Racing at the 2019 Isle of Man TT

Lee Johnston took victory in the 10-lap Supersport sprint race at Snetterton on Saturday to record his first win on a British short circuit since 2008.

The Fermanagh native took the chequered flag on his Ashcourt Racing Yamaha, with Ben Currie second and Dubliner Jack Kennedy third.

Glenn Irwin crashed out of the lead in the British Superbike 15-lapper while Andrew Irwin retired from the race.

Alastair Seeley won Superbike and Supersport events at Kirkistown.

The Carrickfergus rider has been the dominant force in the Ulster Superbike Championship this season and has now won all eight races held in the series to build up a seemingly unassailable advantage at the top of the standings.

R azgatlioglu wins French opener to take World Superbike series lead

Seeley was leading the Superbike race when it was halted because of an incident which led to a competitor being airlifted to hospital by air ambulance.

An announcement over the circuit's PA system indicated that the rider was "conscious" and was being taken to hospital "as a precaution".

The incident resulted in a lengthy delay and the second half of the day's scheduled programme was cancelled because of time constraints.

Before the meeting was abandoned, Seeley won the re-started Superbike outing by 4.7 seconds from Ali Kirk, with Jason Lynn third.

Earlier, Seeley edged out Scott Swann by 0.72 seconds in the Supersport class, with Michael Dunlop third.

The Carrickfergus rider has won six of the eight races in the middleweight category, with two further scheduled rounds of the series to come on 18 September and 2 October.

Johnston moved into fourth place in the championship standings after his impressive victory at Snetterton.

Taylor Mackenzie was the Superbike winner from Tommy Bridewell and Jason O'Halloran after both Irwins failed to finish.

Honda Racing rider Glenn Irwin assumed the lead from Mackenzie early in the race but came to grief at Oggies on the fifth lap, with Andrew pulling up at the side of the track soon after with a mechanical problem with his Synetiq BMW.