Last updated on .From the section Northern Ireland

Toprak Razgatlioglu has won seven World Superbike races this season

Toprak Razgatlioglu moved ahead of Jonathan Rea at the top of the World Superbike standings by winning race one of the weekend at Magny-Cours.

The Turkish rider was involved in a thrilling battle with the six-time champion in the early laps but pulled away to win the race by 5.5 seconds.

The riders were tied on points before the French round but Razgatlioglu now enjoys a five-point advantage.

Italy's Andrea Locatelli was third, almost six seconds in arrears of Rea.

Kawasaki rider Rea went into Race One in confident mood having secured pole position for a record eighth time in a row thanks to a new lap record.

Razgatlioglu led into Turn One on the opening circuit of 21 but Rea soon hit the front, before the Yamaha rider regained the lead with a no-holds barred overtaking move on lap four.

The Pata Yamaha rider was never headed thereafter, and although Rea stayed in touch for a period, Razgatlioglu extended his advantage until the chequered flag to record his seventh race victory of the season.

Rea, who was a double winner at Magny-Cours last year to take his overall tally of successes at the course to eight, will hope to go one better in Sunday's Superpole race and second feature event.

The circuit holds pleasant memories for the Northern Irishman as he wrapped up three of his six world titles to date at the French venue - in 2017, 2018 and 2019.

Michael Ruben Rinaldi, Michael van der Mark and Alvaro Bautista made up the top six on Saturday, while Scott Redding, third in the championship, crashed but recovered to take 12th spot.

Rea's Kawasaki team-mate, England's Alex Lowes, crashed out while holding third position.