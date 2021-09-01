Last updated on .From the section Northern Ireland

McGee is a regular and successful competitor on Irish roads

Derek McGee will miss the Cookstown 100 road races after breaking his pelvis in seven places in a training incident.

The Mullingar rider suffered the injuries after he was high-sided from an off-road machine last weekend.

McGee, who missed last year's Cookstown to focus on getting fully fit for the 2021 season, was scheduled to ride in five races at this year's event.

The Republic of Ireland rider is a past winner over the Orritor circuit and performed well at the Armoy road races.

McGee won the Supertwins class at Armoy, setting a new lap record in the process, and racked up a further four podiums in the other races.

The Cookstown races will be held on Friday 10 and Saturday 11 September.