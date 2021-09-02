Six-time champion Jonathan Rea is flanked on the podium by title challengers Toprak Razgatlioglu and Scott Redding

The only thing you could predict with confidence about the 2021 World Superbike champion is that his surname will begin with the letter 'R'.

Seven of 13 rounds completed, 21 races run, and there is nothing to separate six-time champion Jonathan Rea and Turkish rival Toprak Razgatlioglu in terms of points at the head of the series standings - 231 apiece.

In the closest championship chase for many years, Kawasaki-mounted Rea leads only by virtue of having won eight individual races to Razgatlioglu's six.

Also in the mix for the title is Ducati star Scott Redding, who trails the leading duo by 38 points with five victories to his name.

With five rounds remaining, starting at Magny-Cours in France this weekend, we reflect on how the season has unfolded so far and who might be crowned champion come November.

The case for the champion

Rea has performed well at his traditionally strong circuits at Assen, where he won all three races, and Aragon, where he picked up two wins and a second place in the opening round of the season.

The 34-year-old garnered a further healthy sum of points at Estoril courtesy of two successes, including one of his four wins to date over the shorter 10-lap Superpole sprint race format.

The Northern Irishman has also excelled in the Superpole qualifying sessions, setting the fastest time to secure pole position at each of the seven rounds so far, an indication that he possesses the necessary raw pace.

Having achieved his 100th win at the opening round in Spain, Rea reached the benchmark of 200 podiums at the new Czech Republic round in Most, thereby adding to an already lengthy list of records he has obliterated in the global series in recent years.

Against a backdrop of continued speculation about a possible future move to MotoGP, a switch which would seem unlikely at this stage of his career, Rea remains focused on achieving a seventh consecutive world crown with his tried and tested Kawasaki team and package.

With rounds still to come at a number of Rea's strongest circuits, including Jerez, Portimao and Argentina, there is plenty of cause for optimism that another title could be heading in his direction.

His experience of closing out championships in each of the last six years and his continued habit of consistent points-scoring should count for much as the season approaches its final tension-filled stages.

The case for the challengers

Razgatlioglu has put together a series of impressive displays on his Pata Yamaha, a fact borne out by the fact that he goes into the business end of the season level pegging with the seemingly previously invincible Rea.

Having served his apprenticeship the Turkish rider has adopted much of the off-track discipline and preparation which have been the hallmark of the champion's success.

In addition to his undoubted ability, Razgatlioglu has shown flashes of the influence of his mentor, compatriot and five-time World Supersport champion Kenan Sofuoglu, displaying an aggressive streak on track when required, especially in the latter stages of races.

The 24-year-old's form has undoubtedly put pressure on Rea, partially explaining three uncharacteristic crashes on the part of the defending champion, plus a number of other 'near things' when he has done well to stay aboard his machine.

Rea's fall in race two at Donington in July saw him finish out of the points for the first time in 34 World Superbike races.

Issues over tyre selection and a rev limit imposed on the Kawasaki also appear to have played a part, with Rea apparently having to push his machine to the limit to keep in touch with Redding and Razgatlioglu on some courses.

Redding, Razgatlioglu and Rea have been regular rivals on track this season

Although Redding has significant ground to make up on his fellow contenders, the gap is not insurmountable given the form he has shown over recent rounds and the speed of the Ducati under him.

The pretenders to the throne have significantly out-scored Rea at the two new circuits on the calendar this year - Most and Navarra - helping them stay firmly in contention to win the series.

The challengers to Rea's dominance of recent years will hope that trend continues at the other new venue on the roster this season - the potentially crucial final round over the Mandalika International Street Circuit in Indonesia in November. It's all to play for.