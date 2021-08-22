Last updated on .From the section Northern Ireland

Glenn Irwin is in his second season with Honda Racing

Northern Ireland's Glenn Irwin collected two sixth place finishes in Sunday's British Superbike races at Cadwell Park.

After finishing fourth in Saturday's first race despite dislocating his shoulder last weekend, Irwin came out on top in a thrilling duel with younger brother Andrew to take sixth.

Honda rider Irwin was again sixth in the second race with a strong ride.

Peter Hickman and Jason O'Halloran won Sunday's two races.

In Sunday's opener, Irwin ran fourth in the early stages of the race but was passed by Ducati's Tommy Bridewell midway through the race. The 30-year-old then lost a position to reigning champion Josh Brookes, but he came out on top against brother Andrew to take a strong sixth-place finish as the siblings swapped positions several times.

Andrew Irwin was seventh on the Synetiq BMW by TAS Racing as Hickman won his second race of the weekend ahead of O'Halloran.

O'Halloran got the better of Hickman in the final race to extend his championship margin to Christian Iddon to 119 points.

The Irwin brothers again scored points with Glenn finishing in sixth position and Andrew in ninth.

In the British Supersport/GP2 feature race, Fermanagh's Lee Johnston finished fifth behind winner Harry Truelove as Championship leader Jack Kennedy failed to finish.

Scott Swann picked up the final point in 15th while Eunan McGlinchey retired midway through the race.

Sam Laffins was the best Northern Irish finisher in the Junior Superstock Championship in sixth place ahead of Donegal's Caolan Irwin.

Eugene McManus was an early retirement from the race, which was won by Joe Talbot.