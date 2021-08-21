Last updated on .From the section Northern Ireland

Glenn Irwin is in his second season with Honda Racing

Glenn Irwin finished fourth in the first British Superbike race of the weekend at Cadwell Park after leading in the early stages.

The Honda Racing rider had set the pole position time but was unable to maintain his lead in the race as pain from a shoulder injury sustained at Donington Park last weekend kicked in.

The Carrickfergus rider said his bike had suffered from "some crazy chatter".

Lincolnshire's Peter Hickman took his first BSB race win since 2017.

Series leader Jason O'Halloran was second, with Tommy Bridewell third.

Glenn's brother Andrew was seventh on his Synetiq BMW by TAS Racing in the 14-lap race.

FHO Racing BMW-mounted Hickman took over the lead from Glenn Irwin on the seventh lap and enjoyed a two-second advantage over Australian O'Halloran on his McAMs Yamaha by the end of the race.

O'Halloran leads on 297 points, followed by team-mate Tarran Mackenzie on 223 and Christian Iddon on 214.

Glenn Irwin lies seventh with 134 points after the first 16 races of the championship.

Fermanagh native Lee Johnston was sixth and Eunan McGlinchey eighth in the Supersport/GP2 sprint race, the pair fifth and sixth respectively of the Supersports home.

Harry Truelove was the winner, followed by championship leader Jack Kennedy and Ben Currie.