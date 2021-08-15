Glenn Irwin is in his second season with Honda Racing

Glenn Irwin dislocated his shoulder in a crash during race two of the British Superbike weekend at Donington Park, but returned to claim second place in the third and final race.

The Honda racer finished one place ahead of brother Andrew who took his first podium of the year as Ducati's Tommy Bridewell took first.

In race two Glenn Irwin collided with Rory Skinner, who was given a three-place grid position penalty, as Tarran Mackenzie finished first to close in on championship leader Jason O'Halloran.

The crash on lap 17 of the second race was a blemish on an otherwise satisfactory weekend for Glenn Irwin, who also finished second in the first race on Saturday.

He remains seventh in the standings after 15 rounds on 121 points, with O'Halloran leading Mackenzie at the top by 55 points.

An eventful second race saw Andrew Irwin incur a two-second penalty for his part in a crash with Christian Iddon that forced the Ducati rider out of the race.

Glenn Irwin took the lead in the tenth lap but could do little as MacKenzie passed him two laps later on his way to an impressive race win.

Irwin's dislocated shoulder was put back into place before the third race, that was red-flagged amid persistent rain at Donington.

With a shortened distance of 20 laps upon the restart, Glenn Irwin again moved to the front before being overtaken by Bridewell, who became the fifth different racer to claim a race win so far in this year's championship.