Glenn Irwin is in his second season with Honda Racing

Glenn Irwin made a good start to this weekend's British Superbike Championship round with a second-placed finish in race one at Donington Park.

The Carrick rider forged into an early lead on his Honda but was overhauled by winner Jason O'Halloran.

Irwin was 1.86 seconds behind O'Halloran while Tarran Mackenzie completed the podium places.

Irwin moved up three places to seventh in the series while brother Andrew finished seventh in Saturday's race.

Christian Iddon moved to the front on the third lap but Irwin soon regained the lead, which he maintained when the race was restarted after a crash.

Irwin held off the chasing pack until O'Halloran made his move into Redgate two laps after halfway and the championship leader edged through to take the win.

It looked like Irwin would have to settle for third after he was overtaken by McKenzie but he squeezed past in the final lap to secure the runners-up spot.

Meanwhile, Fermanagh man Lee Johnston finished sixth in Saturday's British Supersport sprint race, which was won by Charlie Nesbitt.

Johnston held the lead but dropped back to miss out on a podium place and he remains fifth in the series standings.

Korie McGreevy was one spot behind Johnston in seventh with fellow Northern Ireland rider Eunan McGlinchey in 12th.