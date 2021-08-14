James McCartan senior (centre) pictured with his son James and former Down team-mate Paddy Doherty in 2010

Down GAA have paid tribute to James McCartan senior after the 1960 and 1961 All-Ireland winner passed away.

McCartan was a forward in the Down team which won the Sam Maguire Cup for the first time.

"Our GAA world in Down is a poorer place with the loss of a man renowned throughout Ireland for a swashbuckling style as centre half-forward on the team of 1960 and 61," said the county.

His son James also won two All-Ireland titles with Down in the 1990s.

McCartan also picked up two National League medals and was twice named Texaco Football of the Year while as Mourne manager he led the side to a league title.

"Coiste Chontae an Dúin and the entire GAA community in Down are saddened to learn of the death of an icon of Down football James McCartan," a statement from the county added.

"As part of this iconic double All-Ireland winning team, he became a household name and his football abilities were respected and feared by opponents. He was part of the great half-forward line with Seán O'Neill and Paddy Doherty that played a key role in the historic breakthrough of 1960.

"James McCartan was a man who was passionate about Down. He wanted success and he was driven as a player and a manager to seek out success.

"James was one of those people who helped make us the proud. He was an iconic figure in the annals of Down GAA, and was known throughout Ireland by generations of people who marvelled at his exploits on the playing field.

"Wherever Gaelic games are played, the name of James McCartan will be synonymous with Down and with a team that brought so much joy and happiness to so many people."

"He was a legend in the true sense of the word, who had the heart of a lion. His passing has robbed us one of our greatest sons, someone who loved his football, his county, his club, and most of all his family."