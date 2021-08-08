Last updated on .From the section Northern Ireland

Rea is a six-time World Superbike championship winner

Toprak Razgatlioglu reduced Jonathan Rea's series lead to seven points with victory in the Superpole race in the Czech Republic World Superbike round.

Northern Irish rider Rea finished third after being overtaken in the final lap by England's Scott Redding.

Razgatlioglu led the race from the start to claim his second victory of the weekend.

The Turkish rider took a thrilling win in Race One on Saturday after Rea had crashed twice.

That victory saw Razgatlioglu cut the six-time winner's championship lead from 37 points to 12, and that is now down to seven with the second feature race of the weekend still to come on Sunday.

Redding finished Sunday's race in second, with Italian Andrea Locatelli in fourth and Tom Sykes in fifth.

It was a 200th career podium finish for Rea, who had taken a treble at at the previous round of the series at Assen.

"I struggled a bit, riding on my limit just to be there on a new circuit. I feel like we found our limits quite early with the bike," he told Eurosport after the race.

"When I get into that slipstream I just can't get forward. There is work to do for us and we will try to make that step for Race Two."