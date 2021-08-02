Last updated on .From the section Northern Ireland

Saiger is a former Superstock lap record holder at the North West 200

Austrian road racer Horst Saiger, a regular competitor at the North West 200, Isle of Man TT and Ulster Grand Prix, has announced his retirement.

His decision to quit comes a year after he suffered substantial injuries in a crash at the Red Bull Ring track.

"I realise I cannot ride to the level that would allow me to return to racing," said Saiger.

"My left leg and arm still need more time before they will be able to function fully again," he added.

"A week ago I rode at the Red Bull Ring and suffered a lot of pain in my arm when I was braking and steering the bike.

"Because of these physical limitations I believe it is time for me to stop racing.

"I am 50 now and my family deserve my attention, something I could not provide while I was racing.

"But it is still a tough decision to make and there have been many tears as I recall all the great times I have enjoyed competing around the world. I feel completely lost when I think about that part of my life being at an end now."

Saiger enjoyed a varied career, excelling in short circuit racing as well as on public roads courses.

He competed in World Superbike races as a wildcard entry, achieving a best result of ninth in Valencia in 2004.

Based in Liechtenstein in recent years, Saiger raced for Bolliger Team Switzerland for 12 years in the World Endurance Championship.

'The TT is like no other road race in the world'

He made his British Isles roads debut at the North West in 2012 and competed at the TT for the first time in 2013.

His best finish at the North West was a fourth place in a 2014 Superstock race with his best result at the TT a 10th in the 2017 Superstock.

"The TT is like no other race in the world and it will always be the best experience of my racing life," enthused Saiger.

"Finishing second and third in the Classic TT Superbike races was an incredible achievement for me and standing on that podium is something I am very proud of.

"I also raced at the Macau Grand Prix 12 times and I took part in New Zealand's Tri Series four times, winning on my first attempt in 2014."