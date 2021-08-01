Last updated on .From the section Northern Ireland

Glenn Irwin earned his sixth spot in Race Three despite being handed a two-second penalty

Glenn Irwin is now 10th in the British Superbike Championship after third and sixth spots on Sunday at Thruxton as brother Andrew was eighth and fifth.

After crashing out while in fourth spot in Race One, Glenn took his podium spot behind Jason O'Halloran and Tarran Mackenzie in Race Two.

Andrew edged the Irwin battle in a wet Race Three with his fifth spot as O'Halloran repeated his earlier win.

Lee Johnston retired in the Supersport race after leading early on.

After the Irwin brothers took third and eighth in Race Two, they lost ground early on to initial leader Peter Hickman in Race Three whose decision to opt for full wet tyres helped him take an initial lead.

But as the course dried, those riders who opted for an intermediate back tyre began to make inroads on Hickman and Tarran McKenzie, who was also on full wets.

Those with the split tyre choice included the Irwin brothers with Andrew moving up from 14th place early on to eighth by lap 11 which left him one spot behind Glenn at that stage.

Hickman had lost the lead by lap nine as he was passed by O'Halloran and while Danny Buchan briefly moved ahead of the field, the championship leader soon reasserted himself to take control of the race as he completed a weekend Thruxton treble for the McAMS Yamaha team.

Buchan held on to second spot while the podium places were completed by Danny Kent.

Lee Johnston dropped to fifth in the British Supersport Championships after retiring from Sunday's race

By lap 15, Andrew Irwin was in fifth spot and while brother Glenn was handed a two-second penalty for running wide on lap 17, his rate of progress still saw him pass Mackenzie to secure sixth spot.

O'Halloran's perfect weekend left him 42 points clear of Christian Iddon at the top of the championship with Mackenzie 59 points off the pace in third.

Glenn Irwin's tally of 81 leaves him 151 points adrift of the series leader in 10th spot with brother Andrew now 16th on 35 points.

In the Supersport race, Fermanagh rider Johnston bowed out on the 12th lap - two laps from the finish - after his fellow Northern Irishman Korie McGreevy had crashed out on lap eight while their compatriot Eunan McGlinchey had better luck as he crossed the line in sixth place.

Dubliner Jack Kennedy's fourth place was enough to edge him ahead of Bradley Perie at the top of the British Supersport standings.

Kennedy's 142-point total puts him four ahead of Perie with Johnston, third in Saturday's sprint race at Thruxton, dropping from third to fifth in the standings some 36 points off the pace.

McGlinchey lies sixth in the championship on 90 points with McGreevy in 10th spot on 43.

Cameron Dawson completed a weekend double by winning Sunday's Junior Supersport event which gives him a five-point advantage in the championship.