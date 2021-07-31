Last updated on .From the section Northern Ireland

Glenn Irwin is in his second season with Honda Racing

Glenn Irwin crashed out of the opening British Superbike race of the weekend at Thruxton while holding third place.

Andrew Irwin finished 11th on the Synetiq BMW in a race which was won by Australian Jason O'Halloran from Christian Iddon and Peter Hickman.

Glenn lies 12th in the championship standings and Andrew 18th going into Sunday's two races in the series, with Iddon top on 183 points.

Lee Johnston was third in the Supersport sprint race.

Mar-Train Racing pilot Korie McGreevy was sixth and Eunan McGlincjey ninth for Gearlink Kawasaki.

Fermanagh-born Johnston sits third in the 600cc standings, with a second race to come on Sunday.

Cameron Dawson won the Junior Supersport event, with Clogher native Keith Farmer seventh in the Superstock 1000cc race.

Glenn Irwin was fortunate to escape injury in his high-speed spill as O'Halloran took a lights-to-flag victory in the Superbike race.