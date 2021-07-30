Last updated on .From the section Northern Ireland

Last year's All-Ireland finals were played inside empty stadiums

The All-Ireland football and hurling finals will be played in front of 40,000 spectators at Croke Park.

Crowds of 24,000 will be in attendance at each of the semi-finals, while 25,000 will be in the stands for the Republic of Ireland's World Cup qualifiers in September.

The Republic's Sports Minister Jack Chambers confirmed the increases on Friday.

The announcement comes after successful pilot events in recent months.

With a capacity of 82,300, the hurling and football finals will see the Dublin stadium just under half full in what will be by far the biggest crowd at an Irish sporting event since the pandemic took hold.

The World Cup qualifiers will be held at the Aviva Stadium in the south of the city.

The hurling final is set for Sunday 22 August with the football final a week later on 29 August.

The semi-final line-ups will be confirmed this weekend after the two remaining hurling quarter finals and the Ulster and Leinster football finals are played.

A crowd of 18,000 will be at Croke Park for Saturday's Ulster Championship showpiece between Tyrone and Monaghan.

"This is an important signal of how far we have come as a country. From the start of this process I stated we wanted to be ambitious around getting supporters back in stadia all around the country and the figures for the upcoming games show that is exactly what is happening," said Mr Chambers.

"I am really pleased we have implemented a very careful return of crowds starting with smaller numbers at first and gradually increasing over the summer months. The pilot events have been a great success and have shown how live sporting and other events can be held in a safe manner".