Jonathan Rea will aim to complete a weekend Assen treble later on Sunday

Northern Ireland's Jonathan Rea increased his World Superbikes series lead to 12 points as he took a dominant win in the Superpole race at Assen.

After regaining his series lead by winning race one on Saturday, Rea had to battle with Michael Ruben Rinaldi early on but soon pulled well clear.

Rea's closest title challenger Toprak Razgatlioglu crossed the line in second spot but was relegated to third.

This was because he ran wide on the last corner which left Rinaldi second.

Italian rider Andrea Locatelli looked to have secured his first ever podium finish in the series after crossing the line in third place but was relegated to fourth by the stewards after also been deemed to have run wide on the final corner which led to compatriot Rinaldi being promoted by two spots to runner-up.

The upshot of it all was that six-times defending champion Rea, 34, was deemed winner by 3.542 seconds.

Rea's win gave him the 14th Assen victory of his World Superbike career and he will aim to complete a weekend hat-trick at the Dutch venue in race two which starts later in the afternoon at 13:00 BST.