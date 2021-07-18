Last updated on .From the section Northern Ireland

Lachlan Murray and Matthew Downey scored Derry's goals to make history

Derry have beaten Kerry by 2-12 to 1-14 to win a first All-Ireland Minor final in 19 years at Tullamore.

The first-half was a tight affair however Kerry edged clear to hold a 0-7 to 0-4 advantage at the break.

Derry's fortunes changed on 38 minutes when Lachlan Murray converted a flowing team move to score.

Maurice O'Connell's responded for Kerry on 61 minutes but Matthew Downey converted an injury-time penalty to give Derry a dramatic one-point win.

Derry took an early lead through Downey and Eoin McEvoy but Kerry kept in touch with the Oak Leafers and fought back to take a three-point lead into half-time.

However Derry's bid to win a first Minor All-Ireland since 2002 burst into life when a superb team move ended with Murray palming the ball into the Kerry goal to level the contest.

Martin Boyle's side continued to push on, with Downey and Adam McGonigle kicking scores before Calum Downey and Niall O'Donnell further extended their advantage.

Just like in the first half, Kerry fought back but Thomas O'Donnell was shown a red card for a second bookable offence on 59 minutes. Despite their man disadvantage O'Connell netted from close range to put Kerry into the lead as injury-time loomed.

However, there was a final twist as captain Downey netted a penalty for Derry two minutes later to restore a lead a lead they would never relinquish and spark wild celebrations at full-time.