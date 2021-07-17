Shane Lowry celebrates winning the Open at Royal Portrush two years ago

The vice chair of the All Parliamentary group for golf at Westminster says The Open will be back at Royal Portrush in four years.

North Antrim MP Ian Paisley expects an announcement to be made next year for the major to be held at the course, which staged the tournament in 2019.

"I'm delighted it's coming back to Northern Ireland and the smart money is on 2025," said Mr Paisley.

"The resources are in place to have another successful Open."

"We're making sure the course is prepared and there is a lot of political work going on behind the scenes," added the MP, who is attending this year's Championship at Royal St Georges in Kent.

"St Andrews (which hosts the 150th Open next year) takes over tomorrow when here is finalised and I would like to think that there will an official announcement about Northern Ireland and Royal Portrush next year.

"The R&A invited me here because they want us to champion the Open back in Northern Ireland and make sure the messaging is good. All signals indicate the R&A are behind Royal Portrush."

Environmental work

The North Antrim MP also revealed that considerable environmental work will be undertaken soon to protect the famous sixth tee box at the Royal Portrush links course. He believes problems with coastal erosion could have threatened the return of the Open in four years time - if the work was not undertaken.

He said: "There has to be a lot of work done to the sixth tee which was in great danger. I'm delighted the environmental work that the club has pushed for has been approved and we will see that work done over the winter months.

The Open returned to Northern Ireland for the first time since the 1951 when it was staged at Royal Portrush two years ago

"That's an exciting development for the club to protect the tee which is the iconic tee for Northern Ireland."

Mr Paisley also believes the event's return is key for tourism in the country.

"The legacy of the last Open is the excitement, it helped put Northern Ireland on the map as a golf resort and also a location for tourism. That sends out a powerful message.

"Its about showcasing Northern Ireland and its environmental beauty, that's it's a different place that people can come to and that it's a different location that they saw and read about for the last 30 years."