Six-time World Superbike champion Jonathan Rea has stormed to victory in Sunday's Superpole race at Donington Park.

The Northern Irishman built a four-second lead over five laps and cruised to victory in the 10-lap race.

BMW duo Tom Sykes and Michael van der Mark completed the podium.

Yamaha's Toprak Razgatlioglu, who triumphed in race one on Saturday, was sixth and sits 23 points behind Rea in the standings.

After Rea topped the morning warm-up in wet conditions, the track was rapidly drying by the time the lights went out and the reigning champion, on intermediate tyres, led from the off.

Alex Lowes was on the tail of Kawasaki team-mate Rea in the early stages however he slid off at Old Hairpin on the second lap. He remounted to finish in 14th place.

That gave Rea breathing space to charge clear of the squabble for the podium positions behind, which saw Skyes, van der Mark and Honda's Leon Haslam trade positions several times.

Rea won by 2.5 seconds ahead of Sykes, as van der Mark held off Haslam and Yamaha's Garrett Gerloff for the final podium position. Razgatlioglu, who won Saturday's feature race from 13th on the grid, finished in sixth after another charging ride.

Wales' Chaz Davies was in eighth position on his Ducati while Northern Ireland's Eugene Laverty crossed the line in 12th place.

After crashing out of Saturday's opening race, Ducati's Scott Redding elected to start the race on full wet tyres and the Englishman faded to 18th position as the circuit dried throughout the race.

The second feature race at Donington Park takes place at 14:00 BST.